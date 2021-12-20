 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Heyde Center for the Arts

3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $164,900

Be the first to see this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Altoona. New roof in 2016. Updated windows, electrical, siding, kitchen, plus a newer large two car garage.First floor laundry. Close to schools. Large yard with a new brick patio. Come check it out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News