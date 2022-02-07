 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $209,900

Excellent opportunity, convenient to restaurants & shopping. Dishwasher & Refrigerator, & laminate floor in kitchen 2018. New Oven/Range 2022. New carpeting throughout upper level in June 2019. Updated bathroom on main level including toilet ,tub, sink, tile walls 2018. New Carpet on main level August of 2018. New hot water boiler in 2016. LL Completed in 2021. New Siding 2019. Over sized 1 car garage. Large fenced yard, private deck, & raised garden compliment this home. Move In Ready.

