3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $219,900

Want a chance to earn some sweat equity? This 3Br, 2Ba has tons of potential! Conveniently located on a quiet street in Altoona, this home’s large kitchen opens to indoor and outdoor living spaces. A 3-season room with deck overlooks the fenced backyard. Mature trees provide privacy for the above-ground pool. Shed included. Indoors, the dedicated dining area has a bay window, and the light-filled lookout basement has a bonus room (sellers were using as a 4th bedroom). 1-year home warranty!

