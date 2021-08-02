 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $239,900

A wonderful, well-maintained twinhome in a desirable neighborhood is ready for you! Mature trees, nature throughout neighborhood and convenient location to shopping, parks, walking paths, river prairie etc. This home has all main floor living with a spacious finished basement which has an additional bedroom & bathroom. A great home that is move in ready. Bonus: New 2020 AC & Sprinkler System included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News