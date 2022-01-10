 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $240,000

Hard to find twinhome in Altoona now available! This home features an open floor plan, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and a finished lookout basement. Craftsman style trim, custom cabinets & 3 panel solid doors, plenty of storage and an attached 2 car garage! Sprinkler system & firepit too. Conveniently located near bike trail, restaurants, Lake Altoona & Medical facilities - plus east access to Hwy 53. Patio off dining room for those warm summer nights (don't worry, those warm nights will be back)

