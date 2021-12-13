3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $250,000

Start the new year off RIGHT with a solidly constructed, classic beauty, C&M twin home in the coveted Clubview neighborhood by the EC Golf & Country Club! If you love nature, seeing deer, turkey, even fox in your backyard, then this home is for you! If you love walking/bike paths, you're surrounded by them! Professionally updated painted walls thruout, insulated garage, irrigation system, updated light fixtures, upgraded custom cabinets in laundry rm, storage GALORE. Perfect in every way!