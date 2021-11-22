 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $264,900

One owner immaculate home in the heart of Altoona. Enjoy this large corner lot w/single car garage attached, breezeway & ADDITIONAL 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. 3 bdrms on main w/ master ENSUITE. 4th bdrm transitioned to a 1st floor laundry. Natural light abounds w/ a clean & convenient location. Lot size, location, # of bdrms w/ option to finish basement. Preinspection completed available upon request. This home has been exceptionally well cared for & is very Clean & Affordable! MOVE IN READY!

