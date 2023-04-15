Beautiful "Focus on Energy" twin home nestled in the heart of Altoona River Prairie development is ready a new owner. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this immaculate, well-maintained, almost new split level, C&M twinhome is ready to be yours! Enter into your beautiful, upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets & stainless appliances to include dining space on the main floor open to the upper level where you'll find your living area, master bedroom and full bath. Lower level features laundry, two bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Right off the bike path & walking trails - a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $285,000
