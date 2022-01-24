 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $299,500

Well-maintained twinhome in the Club View Estates, close to walking/bike trails, golf course, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy the natural light in the spacious eat-in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms conveniently located on the main level with a finished lower level with a bedroom/bathroom and a spacious family room.

