3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $312,500

Ranch-style home set in the beautiful streets of Hillcrest Greens. Enjoy the open concept kitchen-dining-living room. Includes master suite, main floor laundry and a large 3-car garage. Plenty of room in basement to expand. Covered front porch plus large deck in back. Six-panel doors, sprinkler system, invisible pet fence & collar, stainless steel appliances. Radon mitigation system installed. Open House Sat 11:30-12:30. Prefer closing June 13th. Seller will consider all Offers on Mon 21st at 5pm.

