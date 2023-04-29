Located in Altoona, this charming twinhome is walking distance from EC Golf and Country Club. The home has recently undergone updates that include new flooring, blinds and light fixtures, giving it a modern and stylish feel. The main level features an open concept living area, which seamlessly flows from the living room to the dining area and into the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for food preparation and storage. It also features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with bonus closet space in the main hallway. Laundry area is in the closet upon entry from the attached garage. In the lower level, you'll find a large living area, bathroom and bedroom. A second laundry hookup for the home is located in the unfinished basement. One of the best features of this home is its location which is conveniently located near Hwy 53 and Business Hwy 53. Check out the virtual tour and don't miss this opportunity to make this your dream home! Close date to be no sooner than July 5th.