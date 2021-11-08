 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $345,000

Enjoy life on the 10th fairway of Eau Claire Country Club. Impeccable care and design can be found throughout the entirety of the home. Numerous upgrades include kitchen backsplash, granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry, craftsman style trim, privacy fence, 4-season room, 3 season patio, expanded basement with 3 season room with additional concrete pad and industrial grade screening. Enjoy the spectacular sunsets sitting in your 4-season room! Energy Star Home. East access to all interstates, shopping, hospitals. Location, Location, Location…

