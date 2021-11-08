Enjoy life on the 10th fairway of Eau Claire Country Club. Impeccable care and design can be found throughout the entirety of the home. Numerous upgrades include kitchen backsplash, granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry, craftsman style trim, privacy fence, 4-season room, 3 season patio, expanded basement with 3 season room with additional concrete pad and industrial grade screening. Enjoy the spectacular sunsets sitting in your 4-season room! Energy Star Home. East access to all interstates, shopping, hospitals. Location, Location, Location…
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chippewa Falls man who was twice the legal alcohol limit when he was arrested Sept. 1, 2020, will serve at least six months in jail.
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
A Chippewa Falls woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest is facing possible charges of first-degree reckless injury-causing great bodily …
'Something I still think about every day': Father of Jaxon Hunter remembers six-month-old son three years after his death
Monday marked three years since 6-month-old Jaxon Hunter died after he had been repeatedly struck in the head by a 10-year-old girl at a dayca…
The Green Bay quarterback spent months seemingly violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, including attending a Halloween party unmasked. His positive test is only one of many potential consequences.
Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.
Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell volleyball sweeps Wabeno-Laona for second WIAA championship
The McDonell volleyball team won its second WIAA Division 4 state title in program history on Saturday morning, sweeping Wabeno/Laona for the state championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
During an appearance on SiriusXM's “Pat McAfee Show,” Aaron Rodgers questioned the NFL's protocols while also citing personal concerns: “I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines."
The Chi-Hi equestrian team took home its eighth consecutive Division A state championship this past weekend in Madison at the Wisconsin Inters…
A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 entered …