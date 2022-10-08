 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $389,900

This Wilson Spec (3 bed version Wilson plan) features custom cabinetry, laminate & tile floors, white trim & three-panel doors, stainless appliances & many upgraded finish options. The plan has the option to finish the basement: adding 2 more bedrooms & a spacious family room. C&M Construction’s plans are Focus on Energy Certified & include an impressive home warranty. See how easy & affordable it can be to build your dream home! Est Completion August 2022.

