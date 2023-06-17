Fantastic 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Altoona’s Hillcrest Greens Development. High-end finishes, extra high ceiling which has tray ceiling in living room. Deluxe master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. SS appliances, granite sink and a huge pantry. First floor laundry/mud room off of the garage. This home has an extra deep garage (28x22) that is insulated, sheet-rocked and heated. Deluxe 6 ft steel fencing encloses the back yard which has mature trees and irrigation system. This Energy Star home is Pre inspected.
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $389,900
