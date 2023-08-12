Welcome to this beautiful zero entry, well built, ranch style home in the highly sought after St. Andrews Dr neighborhood. Showcasing fine craftsmanship of trim, floor and cabinetry. There is a 4-season room and additional deck area to enjoy. Features owner's bedroom and bath on the main level, spacious walk-in closets and main floor laundry. Open concept plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances and large island with additional seating. Additionally, this modern home offers it's new owner an in-ground sprinkler system and security system. Don't miss this opportunity to call St. Andrews Dr, Hillcrest Greens your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Because no one took the estimated $1.35 billion grand prize, the pot has increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night. There …
Two people are dead in an apparent drowning incident on Pokegama Lake, near Chetek Friday and a third man died in a separate incident on the C…
A native of Chippewa Falls has been charged with ten counts of bestiality in Waukesha County.
The Stanley-Boyd football team returns 27 letterwinners after many younger players earned significant playing time a season ago in a 4-6 campaign.
High School Football Preview: Strong senior class leads Cadott's drive to follow-up best season in recent history
Fresh off the program's best season in a few decades, the Cadott football team is hungry for more and led by a 13-player senior class.