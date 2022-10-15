3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $409,900

Beautiful lots located on the site of the former Hillcrest golf course near Otter Creek in Altoona. Near walking trails, parks and recreation, and close to the Altoona schools and the exciting developments in River Prairie! This Reagan home boasts custom cabinetry, laminate & tile floors, upgraded trim and three-panel doors, stainless appliances, cubbies in mudroom, and upgraded plumbing and lighting. This two-story plan features an open-concept main level with a covered patio, first floor laundry, and three spacious bedrooms on the second floor. The basement can be finished to add an additional bedroom, bathroom and large family room; great for entertaining. All C&M Construction plans offer an impressive home warranty and are Focus on Energy Certified.