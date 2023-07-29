Experience the perfect established community in this exquisite Harrison C&M home. Picture yourself cooking in the modern open concept kitchen, complete with luxurious granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, and a spacious island. The laminate flooring adds a cozy touch, while the abundance of natural light creates an inviting ambiance. Gather around the custom stone fireplace and entertain your guests in style. Retreat to the primary en suite, featuring a walk-in closet and a luxurious walk-in shower. The finished lower level provides even more space with a large family area, an extra bedroom, and a bathroom for added comfort and convenience. Step outside and enjoy outdoor gatherings on the screened-in porch or wooden deck, surrounded by the privacy of a beautiful wooded unbuildable lot. With easy access to Hwy 12, Eau Claire, and Highway 53, this home offers the perfect blend of convenience and luxury. Experience the best of both worlds in this exceptional home.