Welcome to this beautiful zero entry, well built, ranch style home in the highly sought after St. Andrews Dr neighborhood. Showcasing fine craftsmanship of trim, floor and cabinetry. There is a 4-season room and additional deck area to enjoy. Features owner's bedroom and bath on the main level, spacious walk-in closets and main floor laundry. Open concept plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances and large island with additional seating. Additionally, this modern home offers it's new owner an in-ground sprinkler system and security system. Don't miss this opportunity to call St. Andrews Dr, Hillcrest Greens your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $449,900
