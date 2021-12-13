 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $599,900

Amazing executive custom built (John Olson Builders) home. Great for entertaining & hosting large family gatherings. Open concept kitchen & large formal dining area. Main floor hosts spacious living area & 1st floor laundry. One wing of home is master suite w/walk-in closet & large bathroom. Attached room would make a great library/office/TV room. Basement completely finished w/additional bedrooms & study & walkout to huge cement patio. Close to Lake Altoona & bike trails. Heated 28x42 garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News