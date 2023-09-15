Immerse yourself in the seamless blend of beauty and functionality. Enter a space where the open-concept kitchen effortlessly merges with the formal dining and family room, setting the stage for unforgettable gatherings. Discover a private sanctuary in the owner's suite, nestled within its private wing. Delight in the expansive walk-in closet. The lavish bathroom offers a tranquil retreat. An adjoining sunroom adds versatility as a serene library, an inspiring office, or a space tailored to your desires. Descend into the lower level, a realm of pure comfort and joy! Here, encounter two additional bedrooms, full bath, an invigorating exercise and sauna room for wellness enthusiasts, a vibrant game room for playful interludes, a large flexible space brimming with imaginative possibilities, and a warm family room seamlessly flowing to the backyard. This home is within walking distance to Lake Altoona, bike trails and parks, as well as local shopping, dining and so much more!