 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $239,900

Hard to find updated home located across from the historic Dells Mill. This home offers a one acre lot along the Bridge Creek. New addition in 2021 for a family room or unbelievable 4th bedroom. Rock wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. Custom kitchen features hickory cabinets, wood flooring and a large dining area. Oversized bath with 1st floor laundry. Very private back yard that is nicely landscaped. Two garages for all the toys. This home is larger than it looks.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News