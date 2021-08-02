3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $239,900

Hard to find updated home located across from the historic Dells Mill. This home offers a one acre lot along the Bridge Creek. New addition in 2021 for a family room or unbelievable 4th bedroom. Rock wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. Custom kitchen features hickory cabinets, wood flooring and a large dining area. Oversized bath with 1st floor laundry. Very private back yard that is nicely landscaped. Two garages for all the toys. This home is larger than it looks.