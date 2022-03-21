 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $270,000

Secluded home with rolling hills in your backyard. 25 minutes from Eau Claire, 2 miles from lake Eau Claire, and 2 miles from public hunting land. New barn recently built and used for horses. 2nd outbuilding has been used as a small shop. The smoker and chicken coop are included. No appliances are included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News