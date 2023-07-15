Spacious, quiet, stylish newer home is affordable & well thought out. Featuring 1.07 acres of easy-to-maintain lawn & perennials abound. The 3-season room is light & beautiful. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet & shower. The laundry is conveniently on the first floor. Cabinetry is rich and flawless with lots of storage space. Gas fireplace, touchless kitchen sink & upgraded appliances. Built in 2016 this home is like new & impeccably maintained. Lower level bedroom is big & comfortable. Family room is huge. Notice all of the thoughtful customization in this well-built home. This home is worth the short drive just 20 minutes from EC. Augusta is the home of Bean & Bacon Days every summer!
3 Bedroom Home in Augusta - $379,900
