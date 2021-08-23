3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $139,900

Large corner lot - Solid home - Needs TLC. Selling "as is". Seller will remove all personal property. Major appliances can stay or go. 3 bedrooms on one level. Could add 2 more bedrooms in lower level. - just need egress windows. Could have a 2nd bath in lower level and a family room. Open concept floor plan. No VA or FHA loan will qualify for this home. No interior photos will be taken.