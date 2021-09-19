3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $149,900

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home is one you won't want to miss. One car attached garage, along with an additional 1 car detached garage and shed in the back! Wood floors in dining room, living room and main floor bedroom. Spacious dining room area with built-in cabinets that leads into the 3 season sunroom! New roof in 2016, furnace in 2015 and kitchen flooring in 2013. Kitchen appliances all included, and washer and dryer. What else do you need, other than the keys!