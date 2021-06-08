Located in a beautiful and private country setting, this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits on 5 acres just minutes from Bloomer. There is plenty of space for your garden, animals, and kids to run around without the worry of a busy road. With a 40x80 pole building and 34x22 quonset hut/3 car garage, this a great option for someone with animals or who needs a shop for their home business or hobby. Great location for anyone who enjoys fishing and hunting, as there are hundreds of acres public land within walking distance, including McCann Creek, a class 1 trout stream. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $164,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 20-year-old Eau Claire man will not serve any jail time after being convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Jobs are about to flood the Chippewa Falls community.
I wholeheartedly support Fr. James Altman, a man following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has come under fire again for alleged insensitivity towards racial, sexual and gender-based ha…
Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,486 countywide to date (fewer than 40…
A Cadott man has been charged with running a drug house and possessing meth with the intent to deliver after police confiscated 122 grams of m…
- Updated
Vernon John Meinen and Shirley Ann Meinen, after 51 years of marriage, died within two days of one another. Vernon was born the son of Bernard…
Lily Borgenheimer has had to wait a long time for her chance, but the Chi-Hi graduate is ready as she prepares to compete in the first wave of the U.S. Olympic Trails for swimming in the 200-meter breaststroke on Monday in Omaha.
Makenna Barone tossed a no-hitter in leading the Cadott softball team to a 6-1 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday afternoon.
Box scores from Friday's local action. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp/Gilman baseball and McDonell, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp softball were among the winners.