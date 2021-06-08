3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $164,900

Located in a beautiful and private country setting, this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits on 5 acres just minutes from Bloomer. There is plenty of space for your garden, animals, and kids to run around without the worry of a busy road. With a 40x80 pole building and 34x22 quonset hut/3 car garage, this a great option for someone with animals or who needs a shop for their home business or hobby. Great location for anyone who enjoys fishing and hunting, as there are hundreds of acres public land within walking distance, including McCann Creek, a class 1 trout stream. View More