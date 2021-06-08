 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $164,900

Located in a beautiful and private country setting, this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits on 5 acres just minutes from Bloomer. There is plenty of space for your garden, animals, and kids to run around without the worry of a busy road. With a 40x80 pole building and 34x22 quonset hut/3 car garage, this a great option for someone with animals or who needs a shop for their home business or hobby. Great location for anyone who enjoys fishing and hunting, as there are hundreds of acres public land within walking distance, including McCann Creek, a class 1 trout stream. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4

Box scores from Friday's local action. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp/Gilman baseball and McDonell, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp softball were among the winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News