3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $169,000

Charming country home on 5 acres. Multiple outbuildings for storage and all your toys. Relax on the covered porch that overlooks public hunting/recreation land where you can enjoy nature or hunt. Many updates in recent years including Well,Septic,Boiler, Roof and basement improvements. No power to outbuildings but new electrical service if wanted. All dimensions should be verified by buyer/buyers agent. Bedroom upstairs will be sheetrocked and the back porch will have new windows before closing.

