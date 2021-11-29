 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $211,900

This 2 story home was completely remodeled inside and out. Vinyl windows,new roof,electrical,plumbing,some flooring,concrete flatwork,CA etc. Hardwood floors in living room and dining area. The kitchen offers a breakfast counter and stainless steel appliances with a patio door to the outside and a main floor full bath. The 2nd floor offers 3 bedrooms, full bath with stone shower surround. The 3rd floor is insulated with a full floor for additional storage. The full basement has egress windows for future expansion.

