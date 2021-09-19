 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $235,000

Country Living at your fingertips. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farmhouse has the peaceful setting you may be looking for. The master bedroom features his and her closets. All rooms are very spacious and the home has a newer metal roof, furnace, and water heater. Plenty of wildlife in a very nice secluded setting just minutes from Hwy 53. 9 miles east of Bloomer, 12 miles north of Chippewa, and 7 miles west of Jim Falls.

