Country living at its finest! Beautiful 3BR, 3bath home with fully finished basement on 4.6 acres just outside of Bloomer. This pristine move in ready home boasts quality finishes up and down, open layout from the kitchen, dining area, to the living room, all with beautiful Hickory wood flooring. Main level laundry room and attached heated garage also come with this one. Outside you will find the overly large yard, deck, stamped & colored concrete patio, as well as enough base already in place for a 40’x40’ detached shed. Come take a tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $354,900
