3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $374,900

Here it is, New Construction with zero entry, sitting on 1.5 acres. Open flr plan with beautiful countryside views. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Master suite w/ 2 sinks, large shower, & W.I.C. Large kitchen w/ huge island, opening into the living & dining area. Main flr laundry with great coat closet. Open basement flr plan ready to be finished off, giving you double the living space, with bath R.I. & egress window. 3 car garage with flr drains. Yard has been seeded, so no outside work needed to be done!

