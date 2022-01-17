 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $424,900

Country Home nestled in the woods on a hilltop location. Many unique features, such as a built-in Murphy bed in the LL Flex space, with wet bar, built-ins in the Owners suite, and 3rd Bdrm, a hidden pantry behind the bookcase in the Dining Rm, Fiber optics in Island, a hidden door to storage space under the stairs, multi level decks & firepit with stamped concrete patio. Heated Attached & Detached garages, 2nd garage is approx 40x30 with storage & workshop. Chicken/Pheasant building with run.

