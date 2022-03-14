 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $425,000

Serene country home nestled on 10 acres with a mix of woods and open land only 3 miles from town! Original owners have taken immaculate care with many updates: steel roof, pressure tank, water heater and well pump. Beautiful and rare Brazilian floors throughout, built in hutches, 2 family rooms with fireplaces and large 3 season room which welcomes you to enjoy nature and wildlife. 30x40 Detached garage is insulated, heated, concrete flooring with plenty of room for workshop, cars and more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News