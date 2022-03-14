3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $425,000

Serene country home nestled on 10 acres with a mix of woods and open land only 3 miles from town! Original owners have taken immaculate care with many updates: steel roof, pressure tank, water heater and well pump. Beautiful and rare Brazilian floors throughout, built in hutches, 2 family rooms with fireplaces and large 3 season room which welcomes you to enjoy nature and wildlife. 30x40 Detached garage is insulated, heated, concrete flooring with plenty of room for workshop, cars and more!