 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $99,900

Looking for a great investment opportunity? Then this is it! This 3 bedroom home is in the city of Bloomer, within walking distance to downtown. Home features a 1-car attached garage and laundry can be on the main floor or in the basement. Spacious living room with arched doorways gives this home a lot of character. Plus an additional bonus area upstairs would make a great office. Great bones, just needs some love.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News