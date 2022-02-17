Looking for a great investment opportunity? Then this is it! This 3 bedroom home is in the city of Bloomer, within walking distance to downtown. Home features a 1-car attached garage and laundry can be on the main floor or in the basement. Spacious living room with arched doorways gives this home a lot of character. Plus an additional bonus area upstairs would make a great office. Great bones, just needs some love.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $99,900
