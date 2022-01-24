 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $175,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes fully furnished and has been completely updated with beautiful finishes inside and out! Home has been professionally landscaped with outdoor lighting and a chain link fence added! Spacious yard offers beautiful scenery with a creek running behind the property! The basement offers the second bath and a blank canvas to make it a family room or playroom! All you need to do is move in!

