3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $199,000

Wonderful home with tons of space. This home offers hardwood floors, two gas fireplaces and one wood burning, four season room with surrounding windows, nice yard backed by matured trees. A bit of history on the home, it is a one family owned home and in the 1950's both Jack and Bobby Kennedy were guest here. Lot to the East of this home is also for sale, MLS#1561644

