3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $210,000

Great opportunity to live in the country. Gorgeous view of the Valley to the East when the corn is chopped down. Large detached 3 car garage / pole shed (32 x 36) with concrete floor. Large room sizes throughout the home. Large pantry area off the kitchen. Sit up counter between kitchen and dining room. Multiple Solar tubes add light throughout various areas of the home. Enjoy the approximate 12x17 finished 3 season room in back. A 16x16 Lean To in back for added shelter for wood.