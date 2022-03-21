3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $249,900

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is immaculate and full of upgrades! The living room is warm and inviting with engineered hardwood floors throughout! The spacious dining area area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen with first floor laundry! Down the hallway you will find the three bedrooms and large bathroom! Downstairs offers a generous size family room and half bath for extra entertaining! Updates include: engineered hardwood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms and basement, A/C unit, gutters and soffit, new weather treated lumber around the house for landscaping, and outside shed built by the Amish! The yard boasts apple trees, peonies, hydrangeas, beautiful landscaping and a very well kept lawn! Don't forget about the extra lot that comes with the property which is a rare find!