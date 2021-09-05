 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $320,000

Convenient location w/privacy & acreage! 3 bed, 2 bath home in Cadott on 20 acres is waiting to be your next home! Includes a 28x44 outbuilding w/wood heat in 15x15 area, 10x20 outbuilding w/electric. Multiple large family rooms on main level, spacious kitchen/dining room/main floor laundry & full bath. 3 bdrms & a full bath on upper level. Lower level features large living area w/sauna/shower & lots of storage.

