Almost 30 acres on a dead-end road can be all yours! Extremely well cared for, 1 owner built & loved, making their retirement move so you can make this your new HOME! 3 bedroom/ 2 bath w room to grow. 1st Floor Laundry. Bonus room addition off the spacious kitchen is blank slate for you to do with as you please; large bedroom...family room...Man cave...So many options! Primary bedroom large enough to accommodate king sized bed and additional furniture with walk-in closet and private access to bathroom. Bathroom is set up with separate vanity area. 46'x49' machine shed for all your extras and 3 deer stands set up for hunting season. Near ATV trails for your adventurous side! Schedule your showing today on this beautiful piece of property!
3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The animal exhibits that house the bears, tigers and hyenas in the Irvine Park Zoo need some upgrades, says Parks Director John Jimenez.
A Chippewa Falls man charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense failed to show up for a court hearing Wednesday, so a warrant has been i…
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
'Absolutely no evidence of racism': Chi-Hi teacher vindicated following investigation into alleged racist outburst
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is backtracking and retracting prior public statements after concluding an investigation about…
Heading into a national celebration of the American workforce, many businesses looking for workers in the Chippewa Valley face unprecedented c…
The Leinies Legends 35 and older amateur baseball team earned its first-ever state championship over the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the S…
Menomonie High School has announced the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.
Chi-Hi freshmen Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman are competing together this year for the Cardinals cross country team with Susan pushing her brother in junior varsity races. The siblings want to build awareness for possible larger wheelchair competitions in future years.
The Menomonie cross country team started the season on the right foot Saturday. The Mustangs opened the season at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational with the girls team winning the team championship while the boys were third place.
Jeanni Ann Kreutzfeldt Grosvold