3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $365,000

Almost 30 acres on a dead-end road can be all yours! Extremely well cared for, 1 owner built & loved, making their retirement move so you can make this your new HOME! 3 bedroom/ 2 bath w room to grow. 1st Floor Laundry. Bonus room addition off the spacious kitchen is blank slate for you to do with as you please; large bedroom...family room...Man cave...So many options! Primary bedroom large enough to accommodate king sized bed and additional furniture with walk-in closet and private access to bathroom. Bathroom is set up with separate vanity area. 46'x49' machine shed for all your extras and 3 deer stands set up for hunting season. Near ATV trails for your adventurous side! Schedule your showing today on this beautiful piece of property!