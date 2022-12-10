3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $424,900

Be the first to own a brand new home in the newly created Barrington Ridge Subdivision! Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! The open concept living area comes complete with vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen cabinets with center island, and split bedrooms! The master bath offers dual sinks along with a huge walk in closet! The basement is just waiting to be finished off with a stubbed in bathroom, family room and additional bedroom! You will not be disappointed with the treed in lot sitting on almost 3 acres and wild life galore! Just minutes from Hwy 29 without the noise for easy access to commute!