3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $475,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half baths home boasts over 3500 square feet and sits on 2 acres! The main floor incorporates a huge living space including the living room with a cozy fireplace with built-ins, the eat in kitchen offers a generous sized island, main floor laundry, half bath and office with built-ins! Upstairs you will find all sleeping quarters offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and second laundry area! For additional entertaining, the downstairs flows into a family room which includes a billiards table, Bowflex machine, projector, warming fireplace and welcomes you into the kitchenette with half bath! Enjoy the huge warp around porch and deck on those warm summer nights! Right on the border of the Cadott/Chippewa Falls School District line the Chippewa Bus Company picks up at the church down the road! Also this property has an extra buildable lot that you could keep or sell off for additional income! There is no shortage of outside space on this property!