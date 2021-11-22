This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half baths home boasts over 3500 square feet and sits on 2 acres! The main floor incorporates a huge living space including the living room with a cozy fireplace with built-ins, the eat in kitchen offers a generous sized island, main floor laundry, half bath and office with built-ins! Upstairs you will find all sleeping quarters offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and second laundry area! For additional entertaining, the downstairs flows into a family room which includes a billiards table, Bowflex machine, projector, warming fireplace and welcomes you into the kitchenette with half bath! Enjoy the huge warp around porch and deck on those warm summer nights! Right on the border of the Cadott/Chippewa Falls School District line the Chippewa Bus Company picks up at the church down the road! Also this property has an extra buildable lot that you could keep or sell off for additional income! There is no shortage of outside space on this property!
3 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of Chippewa Valley businesses are up for sale after decades of operation.
Prep Girls Hockey Preview: Defending state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie relying on depth again to navigate challenging schedule
The reigning state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team will once again lean on a deep and talented squad with some new faces as the Sabers shoot for another strong season.
A Chippewa Falls man will serve a five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team brings 13 returning letterwinners and a talented freshman class into the season as the Cardinals look to reload from a Division 1 sectional final appearance a season ago.
ICU beds at hospitals across northwest Wisconsin are nearly full, and Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she is alrea…
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team finished 1-19 in 2020-21, but brings back four starters and nine total varsity players with significant experience as the Cardinals shoot for more victories this season.
The Menomonie Optimist Club recently recognized Isabella Hollister of Elk Mound High School and Madeline Palmer of Menomonie High School as th…
The Chippewa Valley is about to receive a heavy dose of original psychedelic grunge jams.
Stanley-Boyd senior Jacob Nesterick has been named the Cloverbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
Carlie Hanson is pulled over at a gas station in the middle of Nevada on a Sunday afternoon, returning to Los Angeles after completing a missi…