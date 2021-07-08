3 Bedroom Home in Caryville - $99,900

Location, location, location! Fixer upper just off the banks of the Chippewa River near Caryville. Bordered by 275 acres of DNR land, including the waterfront, saving you on taxes. ATV trail connects right to your driveway, hop on and ride! Boat landing is just across the bridge. Chippewa River Trail access just half mile away. Adjacent DNR land is managed for pheasants, plenty of deer and waterfowl as well. In the Eau Claire School District just 10 minute drive from the Hwy 37/I94 interchange.