Exceptional Lake Wissota property, 3 bedrooms, 2 offices, 2.5 baths. A light-filled interior with 3,920 square feet offers stunning features, finishes & panoramic water views. Vaulted modern wood ceilings rise above the open kitchen, living, dining & four seasons spaces that function seamlessly. Thermador appliances, induction cooktop, wall/speed ovens, panelized fridge & freezer columns & a Perlick beverage fridge are set in a custom Thorcraft white oak cabinetry with quartzite counters. Enjoy 2 fireplaces~ wood & 72" gas. Wi-Fi-enabled lighting & motorized Hunter Douglas shades offer both function & beauty. A 9' lower level boasts polished concrete floors, an expansive family room with a bar & an office with a hidden room. All floors are heated by an efficient hybrid HVAC boiler & forced air equipment. Entertain and live on the patios & porches with room for cooking, dining & lounging, 56" Alfresco grill, outdoor fridge & built-in grilling. Storage in the oversized det garage.