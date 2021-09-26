Character-filled 2 story home featuring: 1st-floor BR/office, mud/laundry room & sauna. Ext: screened front porch, verdant lawn, and well-established trees. Updates inc: roof, flooring, furnace & water heater. Benefit from living downtown Chippewa Falls near parks, playgrounds & the zoo, bike trails, mom-and-pop shops, grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, and breweries. Literally, everything you need is within an easy walk. With the tenant vacating by 8/31, come see all this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $114,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…
A Lake Hallie man has been arrested on possible charges of sexual assault.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is changing its tune on their current COVID-19 policy.
Lee LaFlamme was a fixture in the Stanley-Boyd community for decades as a coach and educator. The longtime Oriole wrestling and football coach and district administrator passed away earlier this month at the age of 75.
The Menomonie volleyball program hosted a 'Dig Pink' night on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference matchup against Chippewa Falls. The event was used as a fundraiser to support Jamie Klatt, mother of Mustang junior varsity player Paityn Klatt, as she battles breast cancer. All the money raised during the various activities were donated to the Klatt family to help in their fight.
"I want to make sure that the misinformation that is perpetuated out there has been addressed," Bernier said. "Because it is driving me nuts to listen to people."
The School District of the Menomonie Area is adding incentives to their substitute teacher compensation in an effort to attract more sub teach…
A waterfall of creative energy is flowing upriver to Chippewa Falls.
Six COVID-19 outbreaks in Chippewa County have been tied directly to classrooms, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. …
Chippewa Falls 13-year old Kaden Blaeser has opened eyes on local short tracks this summer, earning three Midwest Modified feature wins including last weekend at the Jim Town Showdown in Jim Falls.