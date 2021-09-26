 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $114,900

Character-filled 2 story home featuring: 1st-floor BR/office, mud/laundry room & sauna. Ext: screened front porch, verdant lawn, and well-established trees. Updates inc: roof, flooring, furnace & water heater. Benefit from living downtown Chippewa Falls near parks, playgrounds & the zoo, bike trails, mom-and-pop shops, grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, and breweries. Literally, everything you need is within an easy walk. With the tenant vacating by 8/31, come see all this home has to offer!

