3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $139,900

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features original hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry and is conveniently located near downtown. Main level has kitchen, dining room living room, one bedroom, bathroom and laundry. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Armoire in main level bedroom is included. Updates include water heater and home insulation in 2020, garden shed and dishwasher in 2021. Chicken coop and playground equipment are not included.