 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Heyde Center for the Arts

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $169,900

In beautiful Chippewa Falls, this handicapped accessible nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a specious basement that has great potential. one car garage so you don't have to park on the street with a spacious backyard. Near transit access with walking distance to school for the children. Close to shopping mall.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News