Tucked away on a dead end road, this nicely updated, spacious home features 3 BR, 2 BA, over-sized 1 car garage, new carpet in the living room & den; and newer furnace & water heater in the last 4 years. You'll love the new sidewalk out front, gorgeous kitchen backsplash, stamped concrete patio, high ceilings and beautiful windows & trim throughout. With laundry on the main level and walking distance to downtown, you'll want to see this one! Nothing to do, but move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $169,900
