3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $180,000

3BR 1.5 Ba in this story and a half home with extra large 1 car garage(24x20) on CF West Hill. Home features an open kitchen with a large eat in Island and dining space. First Floor laundry room area also contains half bath and entry to lower level. Three Season room just needing some finishing touches. Open Staircase. Fenced in yard for your furry friends. Updates include: Furnace and AC 2012, Roof approximately 2005, Electrical service has been updated as well. Large basement for storage or however you may want to make it your own. Book your showing today,